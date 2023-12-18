Milan and Mourinho’s Roma met their rivals in the round of 32

The Europa League Round of 32 has been defined, with Italian clubs Milan and Roma set to face off against French side Rennes and Feyenoord, respectively. Mexican striker Santiago Giménez will be playing for Feyenoord in their clash against Roma. Other notable matchups include Lens facing off against German club Freiburg, and Young Boys taking on Sporting from Portugal.

Teams that didn’t make it past the Champions League group stage, such as Galatasaray and Olympique de Marseille, will look to secure qualification in the Europa League Round of 32. Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton, Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta, Villarreal, Rangers, and Slavia Prague are already classified for the Round of 16 and await their opponents.

The stage is set for some exciting matchups in the Europa League, with a chance for some teams to make a name for themselves on the European stage. Stay tuned for some thrilling football action in the coming months.

Share this: Facebook

X

