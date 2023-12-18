Ministry of Health Warns Against Buying Medicine from Informal Markets or Social Networks

The Ministry of Health is warning the public to be vigilant when purchasing medicine, as they have detected counterfeit medications in circulation. The ministry is specifically warning against purchasing medicine from the informal market or on social networks. The counterfeit products include medications used to treat cancer and diabetes, such as Opdivo and Ozempic.

The ministry has provided specific details on how to identify fake medications, such as verifying batch numbers. They have urged the public to discontinue the use of any suspected counterfeit medication and report it immediately.

To ensure the safety and authenticity of medication, the ministry advises purchasing from authorized suppliers with a health license and legal documentation. Additionally, they caution against purchasing medication that enters the country without proper health control and from unauthorized pharmacies.

The ministry has also highlighted a specific counterfeit product, Miamen, used to treat skin infections. They have provided details on how to identify the counterfeit product, such as differences in the label and expiration date.

The Ministry of Health‘s message is clear: do not risk your well-being by purchasing medication from unofficial sources. They urge the public to report any suspicions and protect the community’s health.

Share this: Facebook

X

