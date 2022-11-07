Andrea Varnier, 55, will be the new CEO of the Milan-Cortina foundation. The Minister of Sport and Youth Policies Andrea Abodi, in fact, has chosen the name of the current CEO of Filmaster Events to be proposed to the President of the Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni, who is officially nominated.

World Cup, Olympics, but also Expo. The great international events are a unique showcase and organize them is the bread of Andrea Vernier who was also the «boss» of Filmmaster Events, one of the most important companies in the world in the creation and production of events (some shots in the gallery). Former image and events director of Turin 2006, he was a consultant to the IOC and, above all, lived in Brazil from 2012 to 2017 as head of the company – a 50% Filmmaster consortium and 50% a Brazilian company – which managed all the Olympic ceremonies. and Paralympic of Rio 2016.

“I have been in this world for over 30 years. I have dealt with image and events within various companies, in TIM in the glittering 90s and then since 2001 as head of events and image of Turin 2006. At the time of the Winter Olympics I was just under 40 years old and I managed a team of 90 people all very young – he declared at Vanity Fair in 2019 – it was a bet, won: the results have seen them all and with the two ceremonies we have won two Grammy Awards. To close a circle Filmmaster organized the ceremony and from there a partnership began which led me to fill the current position ».