Home World Opec at the bar in Berlin: this is how the German David threatens the Goliath of oil
World

Opec at the bar in Berlin: this is how the German David threatens the Goliath of oil

by admin
Opec at the bar in Berlin: this is how the German David threatens the Goliath of oil

ServiceLawsuit for damages from antitrust violations

A professor, a former government official, denounced the group for “damages due to the violation of antitrust laws”. The lawsuit could open a legal breach, leading for the first time to recognize OPEC as a cartel

by Sissi Bellomo

It’s a $ 50 lawsuit brought by a single European citizen, but it could change the fate of OPEC. And the Berlin Court took it seriously: the request for “damages due to the violation of antitrust laws” – in practice the increase in the price of a few full loads for the scooter, documented with the gasoline attendant’s receipts – was accepted and the German judges started a judicial proceeding, notifying the Organization of the allegations and inviting it to appoint its lawyers ….

See also  Tonga, an underwater volcano explodes: the tsunami alarm goes off

You may also like

Pope ends Bahrain trip to St. Mary’s Basilica...

French Cardinal Ricard admits: he abused a 14-year-old...

The CCP’s official media hyped up the stampede...

Prigozhin, we interfered in the US vote and...

A harbinger of midterm elections?Red Moon Nov. 8...

Midterm Usa, republicans against postal votes. Musk: “Vote...

Winning the overseas track, Huawei’s application of overseas...

The latest shot by WarGonzo, the Russian propagandist...

34 injured in South Korean train derailment

From NATO to Ukraine, US ammunition used in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy