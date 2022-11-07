Listen to the audio version of the article

It’s a $ 50 lawsuit brought by a single European citizen, but it could change the fate of OPEC. And the Berlin Court took it seriously: the request for “damages due to the violation of antitrust laws” – in practice the increase in the price of a few full loads for the scooter, documented with the gasoline attendant’s receipts – was accepted and the German judges started a judicial proceeding, notifying the Organization of the allegations and inviting it to appoint its lawyers ….