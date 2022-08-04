The upgraded event “Zhejiang Boxing Club Super League” debuted with a total bonus of 200,000 yuan

In the midsummer of August, the sun was burning like fire. On the afternoon of August 3, the Zhejiang Boxing Association held a press conference for the appearance of the new event brand of the “Zhejiang Boxing Club Super League” in Hangzhou, Zhejiang.

As an active promoter and organizer of boxing events, Zhejiang Boxing Association has held the first event of the Zhejiang Boxing Club Champions League in 2022 (Moganshan Station) from July 23 to July 24 this year. Players come from all over the country, and the event has achieved positive and good results.

In order to further promote boxing and further gather resources from all parties to make the league bigger and stronger, Zhejiang Boxing Association, under the guidance of Zhejiang Sports Federation, upgraded the Zhejiang Boxing Club Champions League to Zhejiang Boxing Club Super League. And set up a total bonus of 200,000.

Under the new competition system, there will be a club-mode Super League, which will be oriented to the whole country. The competition will use regional sub-stations and finals. The Zhejiang Boxing Club Super League is a boxing league that is certified, supervised and promoted by the Zhejiang Boxing Association.

Clubs from various regions can apply to the Zhejiang Boxing Association or its authorized units to participate in the Zhejiang Boxing Club Super League. Through the holding of the event, the development of boxing club enthusiasts in various places will promote the marketization and professionalization of the boxing market, so as to help all aspects of the competition develop together and achieve a win-win situation.

The Super League will actively introduce resources from all sides to build the league brand. It will create a fair, just and open competition platform and a stage to show confidence for boxing fans in boxing gyms and boxing clubs.





Attachment: Super League bonus distribution method

Bonus Level Settings:

1. There are 14 levels for boys and girls aged 8-10 years old, ranging from below 32kg to 54kg, with a prize of 3,888 yuan for the overall champion of each level.

2. Children’s group: 11-13 years old, there are 14 levels for men and women from below 32kg to 54Kg, and the championship bonus of each level is 3888 yuan.

3. Youth group: 14-15 years old, there are 12 levels for men and women from below 38kg to 66Kg, and the championship bonus of each level is 5888 yuan.

4. Youth group: 16-17 years old, there are 12 levels for men and women from below 48kg to 78Kg, and the championship bonus of each level is 5888 yuan.

5. Senior group: There is no overall championship, but can participate in the sub-station competition.

6. Professional group: Over 18 years old, there are 17 levels of professional boxing from 105 pounds to 200 pounds, and the championship bonus of each level is 8888 yuan.