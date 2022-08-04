Milan, 3 August 2022 – The adventure of Charles De Ketelaere with the shirt of Milan has officially begun. After the usual medical examinations, yesterday, in fact, the statement also arrived that sanctioned the signing by the Belgian playmaker on a contract valid until 30 June 2027. A landing in the Rossoneri strongly desired by De Ke Ketelaere as he himself explained to the microphones of Milan TV: “Becoming a footballer is something you can only imagine and I have always dreamed of being a footballer, but I never thought of becoming a player for a club like Milan. Now all this is reality and I feel proud ”.

The spark is struck after a chat with Maldini e Massara: “I spoke to Ricky and Paolo and they immediately told me that they believed in me and that they wanted me at Milan. There have been talks and my agents have been in contact with gold since the beginning of the year. After the start of the transfer market, I spoke again with the managers of Milan and Mr. Pioli and immediately I absolutely wanted to come here. It took time but now I’m happy. I feel calm but during this time I was overwhelmed with emotions. I didn’t know what was going to happen. Everyone says it, but you can’t understand it until you’re here and see the fans. This club makes you feel special warmth. There is a lot of passion and the fans transmit it all ”.

The goals and the promise to the fans

At Milan he will find his compatriots Saele makers e Origi: “Alexis explained to me what the club is Milan and told me good things about the passion of the fans while I haven’t been able to talk to Divock yet. I congratulated Saelemaekers on the Scudetto and we talked a bit ”. The Belgian then described his characteristics on the pitch: “I am an attacking player, who loves to start and finish the action and follow it accordingly. I bend down to look for the ball but also aim for the winning pass and finish as a striker. I work hard even in the non-possession phase but clearly I prefer to have the ball at my feet ”. Also clear the objectives: “I would like to help Milan to return to the successes of the past. My goals go hand in hand with those of the club ”. His idol, on the other hand, is CR7: “Ever since I was a child Cristiano Ronaldo it’s my idol. However, AC Milan also had extraordinary champions. I’ve seen a lot of videos, it was a fantastic team as it is now ”. The gloss is a promise to the fans: “I promise to give my best every time I wear this shirt. I’ll give it my all and hope to win trophies here ”.