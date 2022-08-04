TRIESTE. A citizen who does not turn away has made it possible to put an end to a situation of degradation and family violence. The constant proximity activity carried out by the Carabinieri has made it possible to receive the report of a woman, owner of a public establishment in Trieste, regarding the suspicion of mistreatment of a minor by her mother.

The first elements collected immediately endorsed the suspects and, also thanks to the prompt action of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the investigations by the Investigative Unit were immediately initiated.

The environmental wiretapping activated in the house has made in a very short time proof of the violence and harassment that a minor boy was forced to suffer from his mother.

To this is added the work of teaching the woman to lie towards the boy on the answers to be provided in the event that someone had asked him about the various signs, livid and scratches that the same exhibited. In this way the woman had managed to avoid in the past a conviction for similar facts. To make the picture even more dramatic the situation of hygienic degradation in which the house was.

The total subjection of the boy, who by now accustomed to such violence constantly proposed himself to his mother without any form of self-defense, even instinctive, led the judicial authority to immediately request the arrest of the woman, 52 years old from Trieste, and to order the precautionary custody in prison.

The boy was instead entrusted to social services and will begin a path of psychological recovery. The only positive element of this deplorable story is precisely the laudable behavior of the operator who drew the attention of the Carabinieri to the story “and which we hope – adds the Provincial Command of the Arma – represents an example to be imitated”.