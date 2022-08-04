Home News Mother beats and mistreats her minor son, the cameras hidden in the house by the Carabinieri document everything: arrested
News

Mother beats and mistreats her minor son, the cameras hidden in the house by the Carabinieri document everything: arrested

by admin
Mother beats and mistreats her minor son, the cameras hidden in the house by the Carabinieri document everything: arrested

TRIESTE. A citizen who does not turn away has made it possible to put an end to a situation of degradation and family violence. The constant proximity activity carried out by the Carabinieri has made it possible to receive the report of a woman, owner of a public establishment in Trieste, regarding the suspicion of mistreatment of a minor by her mother.

The first elements collected immediately endorsed the suspects and, also thanks to the prompt action of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the investigations by the Investigative Unit were immediately initiated.

The environmental wiretapping activated in the house has made in a very short time proof of the violence and harassment that a minor boy was forced to suffer from his mother.

To this is added the work of teaching the woman to lie towards the boy on the answers to be provided in the event that someone had asked him about the various signs, livid and scratches that the same exhibited. In this way the woman had managed to avoid in the past a conviction for similar facts. To make the picture even more dramatic the situation of hygienic degradation in which the house was.

The total subjection of the boy, who by now accustomed to such violence constantly proposed himself to his mother without any form of self-defense, even instinctive, led the judicial authority to immediately request the arrest of the woman, 52 years old from Trieste, and to order the precautionary custody in prison.

The boy was instead entrusted to social services and will begin a path of psychological recovery. The only positive element of this deplorable story is precisely the laudable behavior of the operator who drew the attention of the Carabinieri to the story “and which we hope – adds the Provincial Command of the Arma – represents an example to be imitated”.

See also  The General Administration of Customs introduced 15 measures to support Pudong New Area's high-level reform and opening up

You may also like

From the boom in air traffic to that...

Inter, the prosecutor asks for the closure of...

Wang Yi: ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Gets Off...

Wang Yi: ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Gets Off...

Soft skills and decision-making skills, the new guidelines...

Father and son killed in Cerignola, a 45-year-old...

Two puppies fall into a gorge: rescued by...

Towards a new cut in the tax wedge...

Accident in Rovigo: 28 year old Farra di...

Beauty’s anger: “I was beaten only because I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy