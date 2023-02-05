Benjamin Pavard is the new name that has been approached to Milan in recent days. The Rossoneri’s difficulties in defense, combined with the need to give new life to the department, lead the management to think of a big blow for next year. The Frenchman from Bayern, expiring in 2024, represents an opportunity. There are several Italian and foreign clubs about him. The truth is that Milan will have to change a lot next year and for this reason players with a consolidated curriculum are also being viewed, as well as young promises.

Keita at Milan: 35%

Il Milan for the midfield he returned to thinking about Naby Keita. The Liverpool midfielder is expiring in five months and does not seem to want to renew. The competition is strong on the player, but the Rossoneri have thrown themselves headlong on him. The Guinean would guarantee that physicality in the midfield that the team is now lacking. The doubts about him are linked to the injuries that have plagued him in recent years. Maldini reflects on this operation, aware that he cannot go wrong with the purchase.

Pavard al Milan: 25%

Benjamin Pavard he will leave Bayern Munich in the summer. The French defender has already expressed his willingness to leave the German championship next summer to try a new adventure. His name was linked to several teams already in January. According to the Spanish press, Barcelona are currently the favorites to buy the Frenchman, but the game is still open. Bayern start from a valuation of 30 million, but this time the Rossoneri are determined to do things right and don’t want to repeat the Botman case, so the figure doesn’t scare.

Nordin Al Milan: 25%

For the right wing the favorite of Milan it is always Zaniolo, but Maldini also follows other profiles. One of them is Arnaud NordinMontpellier striker born in 1998. The player is doing well in Ligue1 this season. In just 19 games, including 13 starts, he has already equaled the maximum number of goals in a single championship. Its growth margins still seem wide. Nordin costs around 15 million euros. Moncada reported this to Maldini who continues to monitor its evolution in view of next season.

Cuypers al Milan: 20%

For the attack, the latest idea leads to Belgium. Let’s talk about Hugo Cuypers, Gent striker. Born in 1997, the centre-forward has scored 26 goals in the league in the last year and a half, showing bomber skills. Milan reflects on it. The cost of the card is low (15 million euros), but, burned by the deputy De Ketelaere, Maldini wants to tread lightly. The fear is that the boy does not adapt to Serie A, or that he takes a lot of time. However, next year’s team will have to count on young but already tested elements. That’s why Cuypers is cautious.

Bouchouari in Milan: 20%

In France they state that the Milanalways attentive to emerging talents, would be interested in Benjamin Bouchouari, Moroccan talent born in 2001 from Saint Etienne. The boy, just 18 years old, has become a staple in Ligue2 of the fallen noble. Several observers have taken an interest in him. Bouchouari is considered a future crack and its cost is still low. This is why Maldini is interested in the boy who could become a possible market target in the summer.

David Luciani