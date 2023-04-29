Milan, for Ibrahimovic injury of the medial twin of the calf

Right calf medial twin injury. This is what the control tests Zlatan Ibrahimovic underwent showed. The Swede was hurt in the 65th minute of Milan-Lecce, while yes it warmed on the sidelines before a possible entry: Zlatan had returned to sit on the bench with an evident grimace on his face, before returning to the locker room with a limp. He had just returned to the squad. The hope at Milan, albeit minimal, is the one that can make it by the end of the championship.

The season of Ibra

Only four games played in the season, however with a goal. The one in Udine on 18 March. Ibra, immediately after the scudetto won in May was operated on the anterior crusader of knee claim, with an expected stop of seven to eight months. At the beginning of February he was back in the squad, on the 26th of the same month he returned to the field against Atalanta, officially starting his twenty-fifth career season. So two more pieces of the match and the only one as owner (with goal) with Udinese.