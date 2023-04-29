Francisco Mazo, degree speech

Francisco Antonio Mazo Salazar, from Carmen de Atrato, received a scholarship in the ‘Ser Pilo Paga’ program in 2017 to study at the Universidad de los Andes.

Today, at the graduation ceremony in Government and Public Affairs, Francisco was selected to speak at the ceremony through an open contest that several undergraduate students took part in.

He presented himself with a map of Chocó on his chest.

He ended his graduation speech with these words:

“Let’s navigate life without eagerness, but without truce. If the only thing we are sure of is that we came to tell stories, then let us ask ourselves, what kind of stories did we come to tell? What kind of stories do they want to tell?

“I insist that, hopefully, they are stories of collective Social Transformation. They have to be. If 60 years of life are left to us, then we have 60 years to tell our story.”