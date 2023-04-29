Home » The Pro League regulation does not apply to everyone
The Pro League regulation does not apply to everyone

After the incidents that occurred at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium of LDU and the George Capwell stadium of Emelec, the sanction of playing without an audience was applied to both teams, however Emelec appealed, achieving that the punishment of playing without an audience was lifted.

Esteban Paz, president of the LDU Special Football Commission, expressed his annoyance at the sanction lifted from Emelec.

Date seven of the Professional Soccer League of Ecuador, resulted in the sanction of Liga Deportiva Universitaria and Club Sport Emelec, due to the incidents that occurred at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium and at the George Capwell; the sanction filed by the disciplinary commission dictated the non-presence of the public in their next commitments. Despite this sanction, the blue directive, raised an appeal so that the emeleccista fans can attend, being an important date to meet one more anniversary of its foundation, this appeal was finally accepted so that the date 8 can be with the presence of the public except the San Martin Tribune. This ruling caused annoyance in the leadership of LDU, since they would be violating the resolutions filed arbitrarily and clearly benefiting a single team; Esteban Paz, president of the Special Football Commission, expressed his disagreement, “I feel disappointed and as a football leader I am ashamed, what has been decided to not apply the sanction to Emelec is worrying,” he said. When the sanction was publicized before public opinion, the first statements by the LDU spokespersons were that they will abide by the sanction regardless of whether it represents economic damage that directly affects the planning of the “university group”, Paz assures that this type of Decisions by the disciplinary commission do not favor Ecuadorian soccer, “as an institution, to appeal a sanction like the one we received would be to think individually to benefit ourselves and not leave a precedent so that incidents do not happen again, I want to see the reaction of the Pro League in this situation and to know what they are going to do to recover credibility”, concluded

