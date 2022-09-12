Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the great sage of the Rossoneri locker room: from the first days of next week he will return to attend him permanently. The therapy program will continue at Milanello, supervised by the staff: on social media he showed the progress following the surgery on his left knee. It will take time to take the next step, from the locker room to the pitch: the return of Ibra, yesterday in Monza as a spectator of the GP, is scheduled for January 2023. Among the last to be presented at Milanello there is Aster Vranckx, twenty years to be completed in early October. Two nights ago the Rossoneri debut in Genoa: twelve minutes were enough for a disengagement in midfield to end in a video reproposed on Twitter by many Milan fans. In a few seconds you notice a skilled defense of the ball and a quick restart.

Yesterday Vranckx introduced himself to the public: “Milan made football history, I will train as best I can to deserve this opportunity. Against Sampdoria I entered with the mentality of running as long as there was to run to help my teammates. given my best, it was a great emotion “. At the end of the match the confrontation with Pioli: “We talked about tactical issues. Always try to give me advice and help me to understand how the team plays and be useful. My role? If I play in midfield I’m happy, I like the defensive phase too. if maybe a little more push me forward … “. He will have time to show the repertoire, with one more reason: it is on loan with the right of redemption, exercisable for twelve million: “One of the most important reasons that prompted me to come here is the club’s line that aims to enhance young people. . I wanted to be there too. I have great determination, I want to show what I can do. I’m ready, I’ll work hard in training. “