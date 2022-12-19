Home Sports Milan, in Salerno without a center forward: two alternatives for Pioli
Milan, in Salerno without a center forward: two alternatives for Pioli

Milan, in Salerno without a center forward: two alternatives for Pioli

Giroud will return a few days before the away match in Salerno and will hardly start as owner, Ibra will be back in a month, Origi has problems and Lazetic currently offers no guarantees: a great puzzle for the coach

The return date from vacation is set for December 30th. Date in which Milan will be engaged in a friendly match in Eindhoven, and where therefore Giroud will not fly. Olivier, when he returns that Friday, he will go to Milanello to have a good time. The following day, the last day of the year, the team will be free but maybe in the morning he will come back to Carnago to work again. Translated: a couple of solo training sessions – at the most next to Hernandez – and only three real work sessions, in the first three days of the year, in view of Salernitana on 4 January.

