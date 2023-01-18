The Milan defender: “We didn’t do anything to deserve the win, now we have to find our identity”
Simon Kjaer puts his face on it. And as an expert player he doesn’t look for excuses in the face of what is a very heavy defeat for Milan. “We got off to a bad start, then it became difficult. They are good at what they do but tonight we didn’t put in the performance to deserve to win. We have to look inside ourselves and apologize to the fans.”
MEA CULPA
Kjaer is aware that such an evening can leave aftermath. “We have to analyze what happened and then start again, this game hurts. We need to grow up and take responsibility, we didn’t put our identity on. It was a tough night, especially mentally, but in these moments we have to rediscover our identity and we have to improve in many aspects”.
January 18 – 11.29pm
