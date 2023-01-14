The derby is the match of matches and there is everything and more inside. It’s a separate story, which has always crossed Italian football (and also that of Europe and the world). It is an international challenge and not just because it was born in Switzerland. The first is played 114 years ago, month plus month minus. In Chiasso, 18 October 1908, Milan beat Inter 2-1 and won the City of Chiasso cup. Then the great stories and legends, the derby towns, the foreigners, the goleades.