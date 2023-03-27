There’s bad news for the Milan from the break for the commitments of the national teams. Stefano Pioli loses a starter: Pierre Kalulu in fact, reported a lesion of the soleus muscle of the right calf . The defender, who is playing for France Under 21, after missing the last match against England was subjected on the morning of Monday 27 March to checkups that revealed the injury and will carry out new instrumental checks in a week.

Out against Napoli: Milan’s next matches

Kalulu returns to Milan: calf problem

The conditions of Kalulu will therefore be re-evaluated later, but certainly there is that the player will miss the big match between Napoli and Milan scheduled for the resumption of the championship at Maradona Sunday 2 April at 8.45pm. The Rossoneri will then be engaged at home with theEmpoli Friday April 7thbeforefirst leg of the Champions League quarter-finals always at San Siro and again against Napoli on Wednesday April 12th. Then the trip to Bologna (Saturday April 15th) and the return of the quarterfinals of the Champions League at Maradona on Tuesday April 18th.