Rossoneri chasing goals and Krunic’s brace against Iceland arrives from Bosnia: an important signal that can be important for the present and for the future. Good balance from the commitments with the respective national teams also from Bennacer and Kjaer, both employed 90′. On the pitch only in the final, but Leao is also celebrating with Portugal

For a Milan in the hunt for goals there could be a surprise striker in the future. Rade Krunicin the first qualifying match for the next European Championship, he did brace with his Bosnia against Iceland. One right-footed goal, the other left-footed, both from true opportunist penalty area. Good news for Pegs who has always considered the midfielder who arrived from Empoli to be precious.





From Algeria to Denmark: Bennacer and Kjaer Same path for Bennaceron the field 90 minutes in the victory ofAlgeria against Nigeria. He played an entire match, and as captain too kjaer with the shirt Denmark. He wasn’t a starter from the Champions League match won at home against Tottenham, overshadowed in the last month by the German Thiaw, but evidently still able to regain his place even in the Rossoneri considering the good performance with victory over Finland.

He only enters the finale, but Leao is also celebrating He also won Lion however, he entered only in the final for a poor half hour in the goleada del Portugal against Liechtenstein. Plus Rafa’s match, who continues to score goals, was Cristiano Ronaldo’s night for another record put on file. A few more minutes he would have preferred to play it and Tonali himself. In April he will have to return to Naples twice more with the hope, for him and for all of Milan, that the outcome will be decidedly different.