Milan, Loftus-Cheek advances for midfield

Ruben Loftus-Cheek advance briskly towards the Milan. The Rossoneri have understood the mistake they made last season, when they went too long for Renato Sanches’ closure, and they don’t want to repeat the mistake. For this reason, the club is intensifying contacts with the player in search of an agreement. Maldini, however, works on two tables and has also identified the alternative possibility. Let’s talk about Fofana School, great protagonist this season with Lens. Let’s see what the club’s strategies are.

Fans of al Milan: 65%

Il Milan keep insisting on Analysts. He is the favorite for the attack. The Belgian is gaining more and more support and Lens would also be open to the sale. To be precise, the patron of the French club, Joseph Marie Oughourlian, declared: “If a big club comes for one of ours, we will be prepared.” Lens aims to trigger an auction for the player who has already received praise from the Premier League too, but the Rossoneri started early and are well liked by the Belgian, so the trust remains intact.

Loftus-Cheek al Milan: 60%

Il Milan has long been on the trail of Loftus-Cheek. Second calciomercato.comthe acceleration by the club would have arrived to convince the player to accept the Rossoneri court. The real problem is represented by Chelsea. We recall that the Blues start from a valuation of 20 million pounds, just under 25 million euros. However, the Englishman has a contract expiring in 2024 and if he finds an agreement with Milan, the English club would find itself backed to the wall. This is why trust in the negotiation grows.

Fofana to Milan: 25%

Always second calciomercato.comthe alternative to Loftus-Cheek would be Fofana School. The ex Udinese has been liked for some time and, as part of the Openda negotiation, the Rossoneri would also have asked for news on the midfielder. Fofana would have a 25 million release clause, so Milan would only need to pay it to bring the player home. However, there are several problems, not just economic ones. Fofana is in fact a Lens fan, to the point that, when there was the negotiation with Udinese, he was the one who pushed for this destination, despite having more advantageous offers. It will therefore not be easy to convince him to return to Italy, despite the fact that the Frenchman with Ivorian citizenship is still honored by the interest of the Rossoneri club.

Asensio al Milan: 10%

The track reopens Asensio in home Milan. According to what is reported by the Sports Courierthe Rossoneri would have returned to probe the Spaniard who has decided to leave Real Madrid. The stumbling block is represented by the attacker’s salary, who would like 6 million euros a year, to which to add the commissions of Jorge Mendes. The impression is that Asensio will hardly move to Milan unless he takes a step back on the economic demands. In any case, Milan remains at the window.

Firmino to Milan: 10%

Il Milan in attack he dreams big. In addition to Openda, in fact, he would have made contact with the prosecutors of Roberto Firmino. The now ex Reds is looking for a team and has several offers. Inter and Juve would also be interested in him, but at the moment no one has presented a definitive offer. According to the BBC, Milan would have lined up for the green-and-gold striker. Here too the problem is represented by the player’s engagement, so we will have to work to see if we can find an agreement.

David Luciani