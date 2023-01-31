Home Sports Milan, Orlando: “I think Pioli doesn’t know what to do now”
Sports

Milan, Orlando: “I think Pioli doesn’t know what to do now”

by admin
Milan, Orlando: “I think Pioli doesn’t know what to do now”

Massimo Orlando, a former footballer, has released some statements regarding the moment of difficulty that Milan is experiencing

The former footballer Massimo Orlando spoke to the microphones of TMW Radio in the broadcast Maracana and focused particularly on the Milan. In his view, at the moment Stefano Pegs, the Rossoneri coach, wouldn’t really know what to do, also because the group proves to be with him. Here are his words.

Milan, Massimo Orlando’s words about Stefano Pioli

“Everything started from the match against Roma. It’s an inexplicable hit-and-run, I really think Pioli doesn’t know what to do, the group is with him. I don’t think there’s no hunger, it’s a group that won little. It’s something something inexplicable and it will be difficult to find something new. An inexplicable disaster. And now you risk the Champions League.” Leao-Milan, break on the renewal: the reason for the sparks with Maldini >>>

January 31, 2023 (change January 31, 2023 | 11:17 am)

© breaking latest news

See also  Athletics, Tamberi wins the Absolutes. Play-off and tension with Fassinotti - Sport - Other Sports

You may also like

Superleague, favorable court in Madrid: Fifa and UEFA...

Wrestling king Hulk Hogan now walks with a...

Milan, first win of 2023

Lionel Messi talks about his journey to become...

Sampdoria, Quagliarella: “You have to believe in salvation...

Wijnaldum, return with Roma: the Dutchman is back...

5 former Virtus Verona players sentenced to 6...

Football Nfl: i 49ers e l’idea Brady. I...

Messi, does the World Cup change everything? Here’s...

Fabio Quagliarella: his 40 years between diet, passions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy