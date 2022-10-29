Home Sports Milan, Pioli: “Dest and Diaz recovered. It’s stimulating to play against Juric”
Milan, Pioli: "Dest and Diaz recovered. It's stimulating to play against Juric"

Milan, Pioli: "Dest and Diaz recovered. It's stimulating to play against Juric"

On the eve of the match at Turin’s home, the Rossoneri coach speaks: “The goal is to reach November 13 as far forward as possible and overcome the Champions League groups: these are 5 fundamental matches, tomorrow the most important”

“We need to have the right motivations and we want to finish as far forward as possible in the league and go to the Champions League. Tomorrow we will face a very important match.” On the eve of the away match against Turin, Stefano Pioli recovers Dest and Brahim (“They are available and recovered”) and does not let his guard down: “It is stimulating to play against Juric’s teams. Turin has different tactical themes, we must give continuity to the performances because all the big teams are doing very well. We started at the beginning of the season with the aim of finishing on November 13th as far forward as possible in the league and with the overcoming of the group. We have these 5 important matches, the team is doing well: tomorrow is the more important”.

The choices

And on the formation that tomorrow will challenge the grenades: “The starting team is there and tomorrow will be the one that will start the game. We have quality to put in both the first minute and the match in progress. I have great availability of the players, all strong and they are the ‘important to raise the level “.

October 29 – 2pm

