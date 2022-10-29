“We need to have the right motivations and we want to finish as far forward as possible in the league and go to the Champions League. Tomorrow we will face a very important match.” On the eve of the away match against Turin, Stefano Pioli recovers Dest and Brahim (“They are available and recovered”) and does not let his guard down: “It is stimulating to play against Juric’s teams. Turin has different tactical themes, we must give continuity to the performances because all the big teams are doing very well. We started at the beginning of the season with the aim of finishing on November 13th as far forward as possible in the league and with the overcoming of the group. We have these 5 important matches, the team is doing well: tomorrow is the more important”.