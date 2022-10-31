Home Sports Milan, Pioli in office for the renewal: he will bind to the Rossoneri until 2025
Sports

Milan, Pioli in office for the renewal: he will bind to the Rossoneri until 2025

by admin
Milan, Pioli in office for the renewal: he will bind to the Rossoneri until 2025

The coach signs the extension for two more seasons. For him also an adjustment of the economic agreement

Stefano Pioli is at Casa Milan: all done, therefore, for the signing of the contract extension with the Rossoneri. After having renewed in November 2021, the Milan manager therefore extends the agreement for two further seasons, or until June 2025, with an adjustment of the contract.

Winning cycle

On Saturday, in the press conference on the eve of the match with Toro, Pioli had said he did not have a precise idea of ​​the timing for the formalization, but had compared his relationship with Milan to a “marriage in which only promises must be renewed”. Pioli has been on the Milan bench since the end of 2019: he first brought the Devil back to the Champions League and then led him to win the Scudetto last season.

October 31 – 5:10 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Lucrezia: "Renè is linked to the family and is also an excellent cook"

You may also like

QN ECONOMICS FOR FINANCIAL EDUCATION – Communication

Rhythmic gymnastics, two former blue butterflies denounce: “Violence...

Porto-Atletico Madrid, keep an eye on 1-1. Mark...

Only one goal scored in the last three...

Liverpool, Klopp: “Napoli are the strongest in Europe,...

Joao Felix, the story of the right champion...

Calvario Pogba, how many injuries between Juve and...

Lazio, Lotito does not comment on Milinkovic’s yellow...

Davis Cup: Atp, Itf and Kosmos agreement starting...

Inter, new stop for Lukaku: no Bayern, at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy