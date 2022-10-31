the accident

by Valerio Grosso

A man died on Monday afternoon, October 31, around 3.30 pm, in Montalenghe, on the road to Foglizzo. A Citroen Scenic with three young people on board crashed into a Yamaha motorcycle. For the centaur there was nothing to do. The three occupants of the car, on the other hand, were taken to hospital in Ivrea for investigations. The impact occurred at km 18 + 1 of the straight, while the Citroen, which was traveling leaving the town behind, turned left to take a country road that leads to a farmhouse. The bike was coming in the opposite direction.

00:32