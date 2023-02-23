Home Sports Milan, Stefano Cocirio is the new Chief Financial Officer
Sports

Milan, Stefano Cocirio is the new Chief Financial Officer

by admin
Milan, Stefano Cocirio is the new Chief Financial Officer

News at Milan. The Rossoneri club announces, with an official press release, the appointment of Stefano Cocirio, member of the Board of Directors since 2018, as Chief Financial Officer of the Club. As CFO, reporting directly to the CEO Giorgio Furlani, to Cocirio the powers have been conferred to coordinate the finance, administration, treasury, purchasing and management control areas of AC Milanwith the aim of strengthening the structure in the constant process of growth and development, actively participating in strategic managerial decisions.

The carreer

Stefano Cocirio, 39 years old, dual Italian-British nationality, completed his training course at poles of excellence in the field of economic and managerial education, earning a degree in economics and finance from the ESCP Business School and a Masters in Business Administration at Harvard Business School. Manager with consolidated international experience, Cocirio began his professional career in important investment and private equity companies, such as Credit Suisse and Apax Partners. In 2015 he joined Elliott Advisors where, in recent years, he has contributed substantially to the recovery and relaunch of the AC Milan club, as Associate Portfolio Manager, before leaving the American fund at the end of 2022.

See also  U20 Men's Football Asian Cup Qualifiers: China lost 1:2 to Uzbekistan - Sports - CGTN

You may also like

Brutal Sundays – The music blaring in the...

E.League: Allegri “in Nantes it’s a final, we...

ITALIAN SKY SNOW CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

“Untouchable”. Lewandowski in the elite group of Barcelona....

Reebok presents Nano X3 Training – Sport Marketing...

Netflix produces documentary about quarterbacks in the NFL

Home exchange: the sustainable and affordable way to...

Beppe Furino, the former Juventus captain a year...

Virtus Bologna and Georgia, for Toko Shengelia a...

Day Around the Bay: Musk and Newsom Have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy