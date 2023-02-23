News at Milan. The Rossoneri club announces, with an official press release, the appointment of Stefano Cocirio, member of the Board of Directors since 2018, as Chief Financial Officer of the Club. As CFO, reporting directly to the CEO Giorgio Furlani, to Cocirio the powers have been conferred to coordinate the finance, administration, treasury, purchasing and management control areas of AC Milan with the aim of strengthening the structure in the constant process of growth and development, actively participating in strategic managerial decisions.

The carreer

Stefano Cocirio, 39 years old, dual Italian-British nationality, completed his training course at poles of excellence in the field of economic and managerial education, earning a degree in economics and finance from the ESCP Business School and a Masters in Business Administration at Harvard Business School. Manager with consolidated international experience, Cocirio began his professional career in important investment and private equity companies, such as Credit Suisse and Apax Partners. In 2015 he joined Elliott Advisors where, in recent years, he has contributed substantially to the recovery and relaunch of the AC Milan club, as Associate Portfolio Manager, before leaving the American fund at the end of 2022.