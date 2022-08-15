Gotti’s team wins 1-0 with a goal from the Angolan in the first half. Not very concrete Tuscans in attack

It is August 14 and M’Bala Nzola has already scored more goals than in the whole of last season. It is the Angolan who gives La Spezia the first three points in this Serie A: he signs the 1-0 at Empoli and continues in the magical moment, after the double in the Italian Cup. The problems and misunderstandings of the past months are a memory: Luca Gotti’s new course focuses strongly on him.

Fearless — The coaches have changed, but Spezia and Empoli (Zanetti is on the bench) face Serie A with the spirit that led them to salvation last season. For a good part of the first half, we moved from one side of the pitch to the other, counting opportunities painted now in white and now in blue, with Dragowski (making his debut in Spezia) and Vicario not too stressed. Gotti chews bitter for a good chance missed by Agudelo, on the other hand Bajrami is very close to unlocking the match for the Tuscans. Lammers, a recent and precious acquisition from Empoli, is also busy. After half an hour, however, Spezia begins to give greater continuity to the offensive pressure. Caldara deceives the peak but wastes his head from two steps, Henderson tries to answer and finds Dragowski attentive, he arrives at 36 ‘and Nzola finds the 1-0. The filter is from Bastoni, Ismajli and Luperto let themselves be caught in the middle, Vicario sees the ball pass between his legs. Bear would also have the opportunity to double immediately, with a diagonal blocked by Vicario. And Empoli almost punished just before the break: Parisi’s central gallop, support for Destro who turned well in the area and shot out by a whisker. See also Basketball Serie A, matchday 24: Venice and Naples win. The results

Inaccurate Tuscans — A Henderson left at the beginning of the second half immediately gives the idea of ​​how much Empoli still feels in the game and wants to become aggressive. The plan organized by Zanetti in the locker room seems to be successful, the team’s center of gravity is higher. Bajrami on a free kick puts more thrills on Dragowski, Lammers shows technique but always misses the final jab. And so the minutes pass, Spezia finds spaces on the counterattack with the unleashed Nzola and Gotti begins to look forward to the first three points of this championship. Dragowski removes all the balls that arrive in the small area, Lammers is the last to surrender but it is not enough. Celebrate the Peak audience: the path to salvation starts here.

August 14, 2022 (change August 15, 2022 | 01:44)

