Home Sports Milan, the southern curve sings «Cenere» and Lazza gets excited- Corriere TV
Sports

by admin
The rapper, fresh from second place in Sanremo, was at San Siro for the Champions League match between Milan and Tottenham

he rap Lazza era at San Siro for the Champions League match between Milan (team he is a fan of) and the Tottenham, won by the hosts 1-0.

At a certain point it started from the speakers of the Meazza “Ash”the song with which Lazza placed second at the San Remo festivaland the Curva Sud, the heart of the Rossoneri fans, began to sing the refrain.

he rap – who then posted the video on social media – applauded the fans commenting: “I am moved”

Feb 15, 2023 – Updated Feb 15, 2023, 12:03pm

