The first is a mystery: from a star in the pre-season to a few remnants of the game. The second has been carrying his suitcase since the summer

Different cases, but the same question: what happened to Adli and Bakayoko? The first saw the field with the light, four clips of the game without ever shining, while the second has always been on the bench. Out of the games of Pioli and the management. The fate of the two Frenchmen is similar. Now Milan will have to find the square.

