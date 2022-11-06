The Liverpool Englishman explained his choice to be totally teetotal during his professional football career.

Among the secrets of the sporting longevity of James Milner there is definitely a healthy lifestyle, no excess and, above all, the choice to say no to alcohol. English, speaking to the Guardianin fact, he told of wanting to be totally teetotal during his professional career and to prefer other activities when he does not have to train or play.

“I’m tired of counting how many times people said to me: ‘Come on, have a drink’ or ‘I want to see you drink your first glass’. They would probably regret it if they saw it,” he joked. Milner. “Maybe I could lose control. I don’t know, I could climb up to hug or kiss someone (laughs). Alcohol is not the best thing and I don’t want to touch it.”

That’s why the Englishman, in the course of his career that will lead him to 600 Premier League appearances, has found other ways to have fun and spend his free time: “After training I worked on corners and free kicks and I am improved. I don’t play PlayStation. Everything changes over time. Five years ago, after every practice, I practiced shooting on goal, and it paid off. As you get older, you can no longer work with the ball every day after the training and looking for other ways to develop. Now, coming home, I do yoga for example. “

