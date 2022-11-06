Dl aid quater

The first intervention of the executive, the dl Aid quater, will weigh just over 9 billion, and will take shape at the end of the week, after Meloni’s mission in Egypt for Cop27. Half of the resources will be used for tax credits (4.5 billion in the estimates of the Draghi government). A billion for the cut in excise duties.

Another 4 or so to cover the purchases of gas stored by the GSE, which will no longer be obliged to resell it by 2022, but also later, “at less penalizing prices for public finance”, explains the Nadef.

Upon returning from the G20 in Bali, the premier will launch the maneuver: on Thursday 3 November in Brussels she ensured caution and stressed the tight deadline, about ten days. The super bonus will be lowered to 90% and a review of the Citizenship Income is in sight.

The latter will be among the topics of the confrontation with the trade unions, convened on Wednesday at Palazzo Chigi. The next day, the prime minister is expected to meet NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg in Rome.

The sixth decree on sending arms to Ukraine is coming soon. “Conte can be calm, the ministry will follow the laws”, says the head of Defense Guido Crosetto, replying to the warning of the M5s leader, “not to dare to decide without a confrontation in Parliament”.

In the coming weeks, the debate on the changes to the anti-rave decree is also announced to be hot in Parliament. Not only the opposition, FI also continues the pressure, to lower the maximum limit of the sentence and to better specify the crime. Meloni opened with some tweaks, with a warning: “We are no longer the Banana Republic”. Meanwhile, this decree provokes the first street protest against his government: fearing that the measure could apply to various forms of dissent, the students announce demonstrations for November 18.