Murray talks about the unbeatable mid-range shot: it is to score confidently and not make a shot, and I will continue to shoot next time

Live it, November 6th. The Eagles experienced overtime today and beat the Pelicans. Dejounte Murray hit a key mid-range shot at the end of regular time and dragged the game into overtime.

After the game, Dejounte Murray said of the possession in an interview: “It’s just to score. That’s how I really feel. I found my favorite shooting position, a position I’m very familiar with, like I said. I’m a guy who has a lot of confidence in himself, so if I miss a shot, I’m going to keep shooting.”

Dejounte Murray scored 22 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists and 3 steals in 41 minutes and 47 seconds in this game, 9 of 23 shots, 1 of 8 from three-pointers, and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. This is his first triple-double since joining the Hawks.

