Home Sports Murray talks about the unbeatable mid-range shot: It’s just to score confidently and not make a shot, and you will continue to shoot next time – yqqlm
Sports

Murray talks about the unbeatable mid-range shot: It’s just to score confidently and not make a shot, and you will continue to shoot next time – yqqlm

by admin
Murray talks about the unbeatable mid-range shot: It’s just to score confidently and not make a shot, and you will continue to shoot next time – yqqlm
2022-11-06 11:37

Source: Live it

Original title: Murray talks about the unbeatable mid-range shot: it is to score confidently and not make a shot, and I will continue to shoot next time

Murray talks about the unbeatable mid-range shot: it is to score confidently and not make a shot, and I will continue to shoot next time

Live it, November 6th. The Eagles experienced overtime today and beat the Pelicans. Dejounte Murray hit a key mid-range shot at the end of regular time and dragged the game into overtime.

After the game, Dejounte Murray said of the possession in an interview: “It’s just to score. That’s how I really feel. I found my favorite shooting position, a position I’m very familiar with, like I said. I’m a guy who has a lot of confidence in himself, so if I miss a shot, I’m going to keep shooting.”

Dejounte Murray scored 22 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists and 3 steals in 41 minutes and 47 seconds in this game, 9 of 23 shots, 1 of 8 from three-pointers, and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. This is his first triple-double since joining the Hawks.

(Linyuan)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Fujian Province

See also  Jacobs best athlete of 2021

You may also like

Old Wild West, Carnera sold out to beat...

Monza-Verona and Bocchetti-Palladino: assistant coaches are in fashion

Pordenone on the field: Di Carlo and Foschi...

Milner talks about his choice: “No to alcohol...

Udinese and the injured players: one in three...

Milan-Spezia, the Var delays the exultation of Hernadez...

Tatum 36+12 DeRozan scored 46 points, Celtics narrowly...

Volleyball: Super League, Piacenza raises its head and...

Rivers: Embiid has to deal with the flu...

Daniel Maldini, great goal in front of dad...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy