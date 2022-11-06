Home Entertainment Li Chengxuan and Qi Wei’s second son’s name is Seven and the daughter’s name is a homophonic stem jqknews
On the evening of the 4th, Lee Seung-hyun revealed that he and Qi Wei’s second child was named Seven, and some netizens speculated that it was because of the homophonic Qi Wei’s “Qi” (7), and the eldest daughter Lucky’s name was “Lucky”. Seven” (lucky Qi Wei), which attracted many netizens to call “so sweet” and “happy family”.

It is reported that Lee Seung-hyun and Qi Wei were married in 2014. In January 2015, daughter Li Leqi (Lucky) was born.

On May 27, 2022, Li Chengxuan posted a photo of the back of the whole family and shared the good news that his wife Qi Wei was pregnant with a second child. Later, Qi Wei revealed that the second child will follow her surname Qi: “When I was pregnant with Lucky, I had already discussed it with Li Chengxuan, little friend. One’s surname is father’s surname, and the other is mother’s surname, so this baby will have my surname, one surname per person.”

On October 27th, in the broadcast of “Overcoming Toughness”, Li Chengxuan announced that he had a second child, making up the word “good”.

Original title: Lee Seung-hyun revealed that his second child with Qi Wei is called Seven Netizens: Happy family

