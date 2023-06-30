Minimum wage, united opposition: threshold at 9 euros. A unique offer is arriving in the next few days. Renzi takes off: “We don’t sign”

MILANO – The opposition forces find a common falling point on the issue of the minimum wage, starting from 9 euros as the minimum threshold. They were to announce it M5s, Italian Left, Action, Pd, Green Europe e +Europa in a note. “The need for intervention to guarantee the adequacy of workers’ wages, especially those in conditions of poverty also due to inflation, is a qualifying element of our electoral programmes. This is why we have worked on a single proposal which we will file to the chamber in the next few days,” they write Joseph Conte, Nicola Fratoianni, Matthew Richetti, Elly Schlein, Angelo Bonelli e Riccardo Magi.

“In fact, we want to strongly underline the common belief that the time has come to give full effect to article 36 of the constitution which requires that the worker be paid a remuneration proportionate to the quantity and quality of the work performed and sufficient to guarantee a free and dignified existence for oneself and one’s family”.

To achieve this goal, they explain, “our proposal envisages that: the worker of each economic sector is recognized an overall economic treatment not lower than that provided for by the collective agreements entered into by the comparatively most representative employers’ and trade union organizations, without prejudice to the best treatments favour; as a further guarantee of the recognition of a fair wage, a mandatory minimum threshold of 9 euros per hour should in any case be introduced, to particularly protect the most fragile and poorest sectors of the world of work, in which bargaining power is weaker of trade unions”.

The proposal also envisages that “fair retribution thus defined does not concern only subordinate workers, but also employment relationships that present similar needs for protection in the context of para-subordination and self-employment; also in accordance with the provisions of the directive on the minimum wage, a commission is set up made up of institutional representatives and of the comparatively most representative social partners whose main task will be to periodically update the minimum hourly salary; the effectiveness of the right of workers to receive decent economic treatment is regulated and therefore guaranteed; the ultraactivity of expired or canceled employment contracts is recognized by law; a period of time is recognized for adapting contracts to the new discipline, and an economic benefit in support of employers for whom this adaptation is more onerous”.

Renzi slips away

Instead, Italia Viva distances itself. “Matthew Renzi he will not sign the job proposal together with Fratoianni Conte and Schlein just as he will not sign proposals on justice or taxation with Meloni and Salvini. The fact of being in the opposition of the Meloni government does not mean being in an alternative coalition”, writes the leader of IV in a note.

“On the merits of the minimum wage – continues the note – Italia Viva had presented a different text to the elections from the one proposed by CampoLargo and therefore in line with the electoral mandate, Italia Viva will propose amendments to the text, voting in favor of the points on which he agrees. Italia Viva will behave in the same way on the next bills on justice, infrastructure and health care. We vote for the laws that convince us but we remain in Meloni’s opposition and distant from the positions on the work of Fratoianni Conte and Schlein”.

