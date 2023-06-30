The PSG coach and his son were arrested

Christophe Galtier (56), still PSG’s coach, was arrested on Friday morning. As part of the operation carried out by the French police in Nice this morning, the son of the 56-year-old technician, John Valovic-Galtier, was detained, writes RMC Sport.

According to the mentioned source, the two were pre-arrested, in the morning of June 30, being accused and heard in the case of racism and Islamophobia from the period when Cristophe Galtier coached Nice, in the 2021-2022 season.

The scandal in which Galtier is involved started in April 2023, when RMC Sport published an email sent by Julien Fournier, the former sporting director of Nice, to those in the management of the team on the Côte d’Azur.

“Galtier told me that I have to take into account the identity of the city and that we cannot have so many blacks and Muslims in the team. He also told me that he wants to radically change the team and that he wants to limit as much as possible the number of Muslim players”, claims Fournier in the email sent to the management of OGC Nice, according to RMC Sport.

If found guilty, Cristophe Galtier can be sentenced to three years in prison and fined 45,000 euros. Cristophe Galtier is still under contract with PSG, but the Parisians will terminate the coach after reaching an agreement with Luis Enrique, the former Spain coach.

Sursa photo: lequipe

