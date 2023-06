The 110th Tour de France opened with an emotional moment. At the team presentation on Thursday evening in Bilbao, Spain, the team of professional cyclist Gino Mäder who died in an accident was the first to be called onto the stage at the Guggenheim Museum. A minute’s silence was held in memory of the Swiss.

Two weeks ago, Mäder fell into a gorge on a descent at the Tour de Suisse. He died in hospital a day later.

