Home » Beaten and imprisoned, demonstration of solidarity for the victim in Bagheria. Mother’s appeal
World

Beaten and imprisoned, demonstration of solidarity for the victim in Bagheria. Mother’s appeal

by admin
Beaten and imprisoned, demonstration of solidarity for the victim in Bagheria. Mother’s appeal

by gds.it – ​​10 minutes ago

The municipal administration of Bagheria responds to the appeal launched by a mother to organize a public demonstration to raise awareness against violence against women. On the facebook group the «Pungolo di Bagheria» the mother of the victim of violence had launched…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Beaten and imprisoned, demonstration of solidarity for the victim in Bagheria. The mother’s appeal appeared 10 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it ».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Attack on villages in northern Burkina Faso kills 30 soldiers and civilians | Burkina Faso | Attackers | Ministry of National Defense

You may also like

Migrants, GB Court rejects government plan for refoulement...

Big changes seem to be underway in the...

Ecuador, kidnapped chef released: “We wanted to cut...

Closure of the Kremlin, but surprise agreement between...

Zuppi meets Kirill in Moscow, but the Kremlin...

Putin’s purges, Wagner will no longer fight in...

marko gobeljić leaves crvena zvezda | Sports

The July and August issue of Mondo Sonoro...

Palermo, near the renewal of Pigliacelli, the future...

Russian Foreign Minister: The U.S. has interfered in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy