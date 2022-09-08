Beaten by a breath Bastianini Quartararo is only fifth on the day of the farewell of Dovizioso “Pecco”: “It was wonderful We made incredible times”

misano adriatico

In the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera, the two-wheeled Red gives a show with an impeccable Francesco Bagnaia, able to take the lead after the first corners and to control to the finish line to hit a historic poker of consecutive victories; but also with a frenzied Enea Bastianini, second by a whisker behind his next teammate who makes the fans dream on the day of farewell to the races of a great Ducati rider like Andrea Dovizioso. To complete the tricolor party in Misano, the third place of an Aprilia in great shape with a Maverick Vinales formed by old times. Only fifth with Yamaha Fabio Quartararo – also behind Valentino Rossi’s brother, Luca Marini -, who sees his advantage in the rider standings reduced to 30 points on Bagnaia, who overtook Aleix Espargaro, who was only sixth today. With six races still to go, the World Championship is more open than ever, with the whole Ducati wetsuit launched with Bagnaia in pursuit of the reigning French champion. It was a masterpiece race for the Turin Ducati rider, who starting from fifth place (for a three-position penalty) managed to catapult himself into the lead almost immediately, taking advantage of the fall of his teammate Jack Miller, who had conquered pole position. . Without taking a large gap, “Pecco” Bagnaia controlled throughout the race, keeping Vinales at bay first and, in the last two laps, the “Bestia” Bastianini. «It was great even if at the beginning with the grip it was a bit tough – said Bagnaia at the finish line -. Then in the end we had some incredible times with Aeneas. I had some difficulties in traction, with the decrease in fuel the feeling with the tires improved. I am very happy with this victory obtained starting from fifth position ». Bastianini, who was hoping for a bang, is still happy with second place on a motorcycle with a special livery in homage to Fausto Gresini: white, with a tricolor band and white numbers on a black background. With those colors, Gresini won the 1985 and 1987 world titles on the Garelli in the 125 class at the time. «I did everything to try to win – admitted the Rimini rider – but Pecco was very good. The podium is also fine. I’m happy for the team, family and friends ».

Order of arrival 1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita / Ducati) in 41: 43.199; 2. Enea Bestiani (Ita / Ducati-Gresini) at 00.034; 3. Maverick Vinales (Spa / Aprilia) at 4,212; 4. Luca Marini (Ita / Ducati-VR46) at 5,283; 5. Fabio Quartararo (Fra / Yamaha) 5,771.

Drivers classification 1. Fabio Quartararo (Fra / Yamaha) 211 points; 2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ita / Ducati) 181; 3. Aleix Espargaro (Spa / Aprilia) 178; 4. Enea Bastianini (Ita / Ducati-Gresini) 138; 5. Johann Zarco (Fra / Ducati-Pramac) 125.—