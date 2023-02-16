After a series of exhausting midweek races, Monopoli hosts a Turris chasing salvation points. On the field, however, the landlords emerge with an English-style result and consolidate their position in the playoff area.

The usual inevitable group of loyalists both in the Curva Nord and in the Gradinata Est, the latter also displays a banner in memory of Pietro, the Neapolitan ultras of the “Sud” group who recently passed away. The guest presence is also beautiful, characterized by a series of flags