Monza, Palladino: "I do not blame anything, we have put them in difficulty"

Monza, Palladino: “I do not blame anything, we have put them in difficulty”

The words of the coach at the end of the match against Lazio.

The words of the coach at the end of the match with Lazio which ended 1-0 thanks to Romero’s goal. Different considerations made by Palladino, embittered by the missed result:

“Lazio are a great team, but we leave this match with great regret. We put them in difficulty. I liked the personality they played, but we could manage the last pass better. change and can change the competitive position. The goal was avoidable, but I can’t blame the boys for anything. We were all sorry but the glass is half full. The road is right.

Sorry to have conceded the goal, too bad. The reaction was there, even with a bit of delay, but the team was very tired. Many players had also played on Sunday, a pinch of competition was missing “.

November 10 – 11:21 pm

