The coach’s pre-match statements in view of the match against Verona scheduled for tomorrow at 3 pm at Brianteo. Different are the considerations of Mr. Palladino, ready to redeem himself from the result with Bologna:

“The match against Verona will be a thick one, we have to put in something more than what we did with Bologna. You need intensity, you have to win the duels because it will be a complex game. I have seen the players well this week and I am sure we will have a good match. I expect a lot both from those who take the field from the start but also from the substitutes. The module? We have the possibility to vary, even during the game in progress.

We come from three defeats, but I try to be balanced. We cannot go from being good to being poor, or from having no problems to having too many. I understand that it is difficult to keep the balance. We are a newly promoted player, we have to think race after race.

Against Bologna we also went ahead, but sometimes it also depends on the episodes. Over the course of a championship many things can happen, it is certain that you can also work on this psychological aspect. I like to analyze mistakes and we work on them during the week while the things we do well we take care of to keep them. Against Verona we can not make a mistake.

Vignato? I have a weakness for him, I see myself in his qualities compared to when I was a footballer. He has a future, he has talent. We are working a lot on him also from a physical point of view. I hope to make him play, I can’t wait to be able to give him space. Mota Carvalho? He can make the first striker as well as the attacking midfielder, he has a wrench and a leg as well as quality. For me he is a flexible player and it is an advantage. See also Silvio Berlusconi and the video column: "A pill a day keeps the left out of the way"

In recent years, the safety quota has dropped a lot, I don’t know how it will go this year. It’s an anonymous championship, broken in two. We will see what we can do, there will also be the January market in the middle. I’m interested in the present now, Verona. Tomorrow we have to win ”.

November 5, 2022 (change November 5, 2022 | 13:01)

