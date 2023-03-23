Home Sports More goals than Messi and Neymar: Arsenal loanee Balogun flourishes in League 1 – FOOTBALL INTERNATIONAL
He’s banging his way through the French league!

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun (21) is thriving at Stade Reims. After 27 games, he has 17 goals and two assists – more goals than the superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar (both Paris Saint-Germain) on the account!

“There was a lot of fear at the beginning,” admits the young striker. “But over time I just made an effort and adapted to the culture as best I could. The results show on the pitch.”

Balogun has scored 17 goals in Ligue 1; only two players have more and one of them is superstar Kylian Mbappe (19 goals).

This 21-year-old surpasses Lionel Messi and Neymar. He is the youngest player to score 17 goals in his first season in France’s top flight since 1956.

“The conversations I had when I came to the club were not to be relegated,” says Balogun. On the home straight, Reims is now chasing a place in Europe. Balogun’s goals were pivotal to this run – as was coach Will Still. Since the 30-year-old took over in October, Reims have only lost once in Ligue 1.

However, he signed a new, long-term contract with Arsenal in 2021. Now he and coach Mikel Arteta have a lot to think about for this summer and beyond. What does that mean for your future?

“I haven’t thought that far, if I’m honest,” says Balogun. “What I’ve been able to do so far certainly makes a lot of noise – not just at Arsenal but everywhere. It’s just about continuing that, staying focused and helping the team.”

