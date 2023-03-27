Huasheng Online, March 27th (correspondent Wang Ting and reporter Hu Min) On March 26th, with a crisp whistle, the “LINK 2023 Urban Youth Football Invitational Tournament” hosted by Lingke Sports came to a successful conclusion. After a day of intense competition, in the end, Lingtao Sports won the five-a-side championship, Fanjia Golden Eagles football team won the seven-a-side championship, Zhao Fansen won the “individual juggling” championship, Song Chenxuan won the “Individual Butterfly Surrounding” champion.

A total of 8 teams and more than 100 football teenagers from various primary schools and youth clubs in Changsha participated in this competition.

On the field, the young football players have always devoted themselves to the game with full passion, high fighting spirit and united and upward spirit. They fell down and got up again without a trace of timidity. Although their skills are still relatively rough and their cooperation is not tacit enough, this does not affect the parents watching the game on the field.

Yan Ruibin, a member of the U8 team, said, “Although we lost this game, it shows that our usual training is not hard enough. I thank the coach for teaching me tactics in every training and game. Next, we will work harder and strive to win the trophy next year.”

Li Huyong’s father, Li Hu, said, “During the competition, I not only saw the children’s hard work, but also felt the wholehearted dedication and guidance of the coaches, as well as the patient supervision and encouragement of the parents. I believe that the players will continue to work hard. progress.”

This event not only fully demonstrated the solidarity, cooperation, and healthy spirit of the young football players, but also deepened the understanding between the teams and enhanced mutual friendship and exchanges.

Yu Haofan, general manager of Lingke Technology, said that the development of football is inseparable from the construction of grassroots youth training. Lingke Sports holds this urban youth football invitational tournament, aiming to allow more children to participate in sports. The competition fully demonstrated the willpower of football teenagers who are not arrogant in winning and not discouraged in defeat, as well as their healthy, sunny, optimistic and upward mental outlook. The children cultivated team awareness, cooperation spirit and sense of collective honor in the competition. no pain no gain. I believe that after persistent and hard training, young football players will gallop on the green field with a more high-spirited attitude in the future.