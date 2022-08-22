His Tour de France, which ended prematurely at the eighth stage, was the mirror of the whole season: Gianni Moscon, in his first year with Astana, had to deal with several physical problems (Long Covid above all) which have held him back substantially. Moscon has never been seen, for example, the great protagonist of Roubaix 2021 (fourth). Now the 28-year-old from Trentino is finally back in the saddle, a couple of days ago. “I had a bacterial infection in my blood, and we tried to treat it with antibiotics and by strengthening the immune system. I wait now to progressively increase the workloads and see how it goes. Then in September I plan to repeat the tests to see if the infection is resolved ”. The date of his return to competition is therefore still uncertain.