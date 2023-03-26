Il Moto GP World Championship 2023 begins with a accident: a portimao moments of fear during Friday’s free practice due to the bad cambassador at Pol Espargaro, which brings to light the problem of pilot safety. The pilot of gas gas lost grip with the rear at turn 10 ed crashed into the barriers, and due to the gravity of the fall, television replays did not immediately show images of the incident. Once Espargaro was declared out of danger have shown that although he ended up in front of his bike this it didn’t end up on himhitting the barriers at a safe distance from the pilot, who in any case suffered a strong shock.

Controversy over escape routes that didn’t slow down the slide: “Blame the gravel” harshly declares a Sky Sport I’m sorry Bagnaia. “First time we came here in the 2020 I sent a photo to Franco Uncini (responsible for Grand Prix safety, ed) saying that that gravel was too big. Last year I said the same thing and this year after two crashes they decided to change it. But that’s not enough – adds the Ducati rider – they did it in just a few points. You can clearly see Pol when he goes on gravel it doesn’t slow down and so it’s dangerous“.

At the moment of the crash the session was interrupted, and Espargaro was taken by helicopter to the hospital Faro for further investigations. “He suffered a serious spinal trauma and a contusion to the lungs,” explains the circus doctor, Angel Charter, “although I think that will be able to recover well we will have to carry out specific tests to determine the extent of the injuries. He moves his feet, legs and arms perfectly, so there’s no reason to fear any permanent spinal injuries.” In the evening then the medical bulletin, which speaks of a pulmonary contusiona jaw fracture it’s a dorsal vertebra fracture.