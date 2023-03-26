Home Sports Moto GP, fear for Pol Espargaro: fracture of the jaw and a vertebra. Bagnaia: “The gravel is too big, it’s dangerous”
Sports

Moto GP, fear for Pol Espargaro: fracture of the jaw and a vertebra. Bagnaia: “The gravel is too big, it’s dangerous”

by admin
Moto GP, fear for Pol Espargaro: fracture of the jaw and a vertebra. Bagnaia: “The gravel is too big, it’s dangerous”

Il Moto GP World Championship 2023 begins with a accident: a portimao moments of fear during Friday’s free practice due to the bad cambassador at Pol Espargaro, which brings to light the problem of pilot safety. The pilot of gas gas lost grip with the rear at turn 10 ed crashed into the barriers, and due to the gravity of the fall, television replays did not immediately show images of the incident. Once Espargaro was declared out of danger have shown that although he ended up in front of his bike this it didn’t end up on himhitting the barriers at a safe distance from the pilot, who in any case suffered a strong shock.

Controversy over escape routes that didn’t slow down the slide: “Blame the gravel” harshly declares a Sky Sport I’m sorry Bagnaia. “First time we came here in the 2020 I sent a photo to Franco Uncini (responsible for Grand Prix safety, ed) saying that that gravel was too big. Last year I said the same thing and this year after two crashes they decided to change it. But that’s not enough – adds the Ducati rider – they did it in just a few points. You can clearly see Pol when he goes on gravel it doesn’t slow down and so it’s dangerous“.

At the moment of the crash the session was interrupted, and Espargaro was taken by helicopter to the hospital Faro for further investigations. “He suffered a serious spinal trauma and a contusion to the lungs,” explains the circus doctor, Angel Charter, “although I think that will be able to recover well we will have to carry out specific tests to determine the extent of the injuries. He moves his feet, legs and arms perfectly, so there’s no reason to fear any permanent spinal injuries.” In the evening then the medical bulletin, which speaks of a pulmonary contusiona jaw fracture it’s a dorsal vertebra fracture.

See also  Imoco Volley, it is the semi-final championship: Conegliano eliminates Florence

Previous Article

Everyone against Bagnaia, the MotoGP paradox: a grid of champions and the risk of looking like a one-make championship

Next article

MotoGp, in Portimao for Marquez “juggling” pole in front of Bagnaia and Martin

next

You may also like

LeBron James, back from injury, was not enough...

Monday’s transfer gossip: Ramos, Osimhen, Ferguson, Raya, Tuchel,...

Ústí lost to Pardubice – Sport.cz

Antonio Conte: Italian’s Tottenham departure a mere formality...

Riiber has the last word in Lahti

Dallas, Doncic on the 16th technical foul of...

Protect the calf!South Gate: Rashford can go wherever...

Italy regains victory in Malta

NHL | Sensation! Gunner David Pastrňák had his...

Cambridge sweeps the boat race

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy