Moto GP | Unanimity among the pilots after the cancellation: “It was the right thing to do”

Jorge Martín, Marc Márquez and Pecco Bagnaia, among others, have indicated that suspending the race was the “best option”

The organization ofl Australian Grand Prixwhich was held this weekend on an altered, climatologically speaking, Phillip Island circuit, has decided to suspend the race today ‘sprint’ because of the disastrous weather that the beautiful seaside route on the island near Melbourne is suffering.

A decision that was accepted and understood by the drivers who showed their total agreement with the race direction. The Spanish Jorge Martín (Ducati Desmosedici GP23), fifth in the Australian MotoGP Grand Prix held on Saturday, after a poor choice of rear tire, agreed in ensuring that “cancellation was the right thing to do” in relation to the cancellation of the “sprint” race due to adverse atmospheric conditions.

“We have seen that There was a lot, a lot of wind and although the ‘warm up’ had gone well and I think I would have had a good race in the wet, It was the most logical stop the race and think about Thailand,” Martín explained.

Along the same lines, Marc Márquez pointed out that “unfortunately today we were not able to race due to the weather conditions and the organization was right when they decided yesterday to change the long race, the main one, to Saturday.

“Yesterday it was possible to play under normal conditions, while today the forecasts were much worse and although the ‘warm up’ could be done in an acceptable way, then the wind conditions worsened noticeably, much stronger in intensity and with these bikes with all the aerodynamics they have it could be much more dangerous,” he said.

Bagnaia regretted the “lost opportunity”

Another of those who spoke out about the cancellation was Pecco Bagnaia, who described it as “Lost opportunity” the fact of not being able to compete in the sprint race. “This morning in the ‘warm up’ I had problems, although we found solutions thinking about the race and I was prepared to fight for the leading positions, it was an opportunity to either win points or lose, but I was optimistic for the sprint “said the leader of the MotoGP world championship.

“In any case, the situation in the morning was good for racing, maybe a little on the limit, but good; then, during Moto3 it started to get worse, and Only nineteen drivers have finished the race, and in Moto2, in ten laps we have seen ten falls, and Celestino -Vietti-, who was the last to fall, He did it because of the wind: in the first braking he took him out,” explained “Pecco Bagnaia.

