Pietro Bagnaia, father of the Ducati world champion, spoke to Sky at the end of Free Practice 1 in Portimao: “What a thrill to start again, seeing Pecco go by with the number 1 is a crazy emotion, but nothing has happened yet, let’s see how it goes between now and Sunday. I followed all the pre-season tests and enjoyed myself, but above all I saw that Pecco was amused, this is the best thing”. Bagnaia closed the first practice session in 9th place. Free practice 2 scheduled at 4pm

