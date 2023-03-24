Home Sports MotoGP, Bagnaia’s father: ‘How exciting Pecco at Portimao with the number 1’
MotoGP, Bagnaia’s father: ‘How exciting Pecco at Portimao with the number 1’

MotoGP, Bagnaia’s father: ‘How exciting Pecco at Portimao with the number 1’

Pietro Bagnaia, father of the Ducati world champion, spoke to Sky at the end of Free Practice 1 in Portimao: “What a thrill to start again, seeing Pecco go by with the number 1 is a crazy emotion, but nothing has happened yet, let’s see how it goes between now and Sunday. I followed all the pre-season tests and enjoyed myself, but above all I saw that Pecco was amused, this is the best thing”. Bagnaia closed the first practice session in 9th place. Free practice 2 scheduled at 4pm

