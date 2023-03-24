In France, a people who, unlike others (I won’t name names) remember that they are such, are literally rising up against the decision of the President Macron to impose a pension reform that exclusively benefits employers and finance. Extend working life a 65 years old in fact it means prolonging it exploitation of people who, having reached a certain venerable age, would finally have the right to rest and more pleasant occupations after a life spent, more often than not, in tiring, alienating and repetitive activities. And it also means, blocking the turnoverdelay access to the work of younger generations condemned to temporary employment for life and with the prospect of never obtaining a pension worthy of the name.

Macron, elected president for the second time due to a series of fortuitous circumstances, such as the fear of those who believed, rightly or wrongly, that Marine Le Pen would have been even worse or the despicable imbecility of the sectors of the left who did not converge their votes on Melenchon, he wanted to impose his pro-ownership reform on a Parliament where, as we have seen, he has a very narrow majority and, above all, on a country where according to polls, at least 75% are strongly against his plans.

But it did bad his accounts, in a country that still has high levels of awareness, politicization and trade unionization and where, above all, people still value their dignity and she hasn’t been completely dumbed down by mass brainwashing. I won’t name names, but in my opinion it is very significant that among the slogan of the French people in revolt against Macron and his anti-popular policies there is one that concerns us very closely: “We don’t want to end up like the Italians”.

In fact, it is well known that in Italy theretirement age he has been 67 for some time, even if starvation wages and pensions force him to work even beyond that age. And, as has happened too often in history, we certainly don’t make a good impression. While in France people are rioting, going on strike and takes to the streets thanks to trade unions still worthy of the name, once prestigious leaders like us Maurizio Landini tinker and can’t do anything better than to invite to Congress the leader of the most right-wing and most ferociously anti-worker and anti-popular government, as well as a servant as well as carcass of NATO and the United States, of republican history, which is preparing to condemn millions of people to poverty with the abolition of basic income, while it is transforming tax and social security evasion into a socially recognized and accepted practice.

The pensions front is strategic because it is where the battle is played out income distribution, which in Western capitalist societies is increasingly unfair. It’s the other side of loss of power purchase of wages and the liquidation of public intervention, now mainly aimed at military spending and the preparation of war according to them necessary to protect the unjust and increasingly obsolete dominance of the West on the planet.

The savage repression unleashed in recent days by Macron against demonstrators shows us how the democracy, now invoked exclusively inappropriately to justify the presumed superiority of Europe and the West, is a propaganda lie that leaks from all sides. A exhausted political system and decoction does not allow the true popular sentiment to emerge and the citizenry is called upon to express more and more wearily the own vote occasionally in rituals that see a constant decrease in participation.

People are contradicts to the lengthening of working lives as well as to the sending of arms to Ukraine, but the gentlemen are stuck with it because their referents are not the people, but the oligarchic interests that dominate them. This happens on pensions, as on war, as on other subjects. Increasingly corrupt and self-referential governments and parties continue to economically slaughter the people and to foment war by squandering on senselessness Ukrainian conflict enormous expenses subtracted from social services as we slide ever more towards the abyss of atomic conflict. Is called capitalism that “brings war with it like clouds bring rain”. He said that, just before the outbreak of the First World War, a leader french socialist, Jean Jaurèswho was assassinated for his pacifist commitment.

Today the French people remind us that against this system it is necessary mobilize everywhere if we want to safeguard the dignity and very life of human beings. We must hope that the powerful French spring will be joined by one of us too, to overthrow the serf governments and affirm true democracy, possibly before the nefarious profile of atomic mushrooms emerges on the horizon.