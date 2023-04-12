Aeneas Bastianini he can’t do it and will jump the next stage of the MotoGP, the US GP in Austin. This was communicated by the Ducati team with a press release and the rider himself with a story on his Instagram profile: “After completing a few laps at Misano Adriatico with the Panigale V4S, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider underwent another check-up in Forlì at Doctor Porcellini’s office, who confirmed that Bastianini will still need a few weeks to fully recover from the right shoulder injury sustained in the Portuguese GP. Enea will therefore continue his rehabilitation with the aim of getting back on track in Jerez, and will be replaced in Texas by Michele Pirro”. He therefore won the prudence in the Ducati house after the scapula fracture of the right shoulder that the rider had sustained during a crash in the race Portimao Sprint, which had forced him to miss both the GP of Portugal and the second round in Argentina. Bastianini, once back in Italy from Portimao, had decided not to have surgery but to immobilize the limb and today he underwent a visit to Forlì, complete with 10 test laps at Misano with the Panigale V4S, after which he the decision was made to postpone his return to the track: “I tried hard and I believed in it until today but unfortunately time was too little, I won’t fly to Austin, but today I smiled again”wrote Bastianini on Instagram, posting a photo of him on the bike. As mentioned, Ducati will field test rider Michele Pirro instead of him.