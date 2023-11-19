Home » MotoGP, Martin wins the sprint race in Qatar and moves to -7 behind Bagnaia. Di Giannantonio second, Marini third
MotoGP, Martin wins the sprint race in Qatar and moves to -7 behind Bagnaia. Di Giannantonio second, Marini third

Jorge Martin wins the sprint race in Qatar and keeps the chase for the world title alive. Saturday on the circuit Losail gives hope back to the team’s Spaniard Pramac who, starting fifth, is the author of a spectacular comeback that sees him cross the finish line in front of Fabio Di Giannantoniostill incredibly stuck ahead of 2024 despite an excellent second half of the season.

Third is Luca Marini: starting from pole, the driver of the Mooney VR46 team – who should make his move to HRC official during the weekend – chooses to start with the soft tires and pays for the choice in the second half of the race. Fourth again Ducatithe one of Alex Marquezwhile to find the world leader Pecco Bagnaia we need to drop to fifth place. The reigning world champion starts well but gets stuck at the first corner right with Martinthen he struggles to pick up a pace and remains detached from the lead of the race, so much so that he has to look over his shoulder, where an excellent one Maverick Vinales, on Aprilia, pushes him to the end. Now the ranking says 417 points per Bagnaia, 410 per Martin.

Speaking of Apriliaa day to forget for Espargaro and Oliveira. It was the second who triggered the accident which put himself and the standard bearer from Noale out of the race and also caused Enea Bastianini to be relegated to last place. For Espargaro the weekend is already up for grabs: tomorrow he will have to serve a six-place grid penalty for the incredible – and unacceptable – slap he gave Morbidelli on the helmet after a contact in FP2.

