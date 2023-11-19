Four recommendations to boost children’s development

In Colombia, according to DANE figures, 31 percent of the country’s population are children and adolescents.

Of them, nearly 4,700,000 belong to early childhood, that is, boys and girls between 0 and 6 years old. Fabian Guevara, pediatrician and scientific director of Versania Primera Infancia explains that “this stage is the window of opportunity for the child to generate all the brain connections he needs and establish the physical, mental and emotional foundations required for future learning.”

For this reason, the expert shares recommendations and tips to promote the development of the little ones at home.

Promote a safe and healthy environment

The use of screens at an early age is increasingly normalized, however, this has a negative impact on their development.

It is much more important to explore their environment and interact with peers of their age, the caregiver or family member through physical and visual contact.

It has a great impact to constantly talk to him in a different tone and volume of voice to get the child’s attention.

After 3 or 4 months they can begin to explore their environment, on the floor in a face up and stomach position with attractive sound toys that are easy to grasp and explaining what is happening around them.

Practice early stimulation

“Neurodevelopment begins from the moment you are in the womb and continues to progress from birth; all the stimuli that the baby experiences day by day: visual, tactile, olfactory, rocking, placing the baby on a surface face up and face down, allows that begins the knowledge of his body” explained the expert, so the caregiver must assume this role of motivating and accompanying with songs, movements, games and simply naming the child everything around him, presenting all the words for objects, animals, colors, etc.

Consider that the first 2 years are the foundation for future education

Interaction with children of the same age allows the child to socialize with his peers, imitate behaviors, share his toys, follow instructions, have routines and participate in activities that develop his fine and gross motor skills, thinking, communication and of course emotionality.

“It is important that the pace of individual development is respected, since each child is different depending on their genetics, environment and additional medical conditions. But it depends on the continuous early interaction that the environment generates,” said María Constanza Ramírez, doctor, manager of Versania Primera Infancia.

Get informed from professionals

Although the role of caregiver is developed empirically, it is also essential to obtain information from professionals to avoid falling into misinformation or myths that circulate on the internet.

In the first 5 years, 85% of life’s brain connections are made, which is why the knowledge and commitment of the community that surrounds the child is essential to detect warning signs in a timely manner and, if necessary, initiate early treatment. therapeutic plan that allows improving the quality of life of children, achieving educational and social inclusion.

You may be interested in: Dogs and children: How to create a harmonious coexistence at home

Comments

Share this: Facebook

X

