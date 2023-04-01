Home Sports Motorrad: KTM-Pilot Binder holt MotoGP-Sprint
Motorrad: KTM-Pilot Binder holt MotoGP-Sprint

Motorrad: KTM-Pilot Binder holt MotoGP-Sprint

Brad Binder gave KTM its first major moment of success in the still young MotoGP season. The South African surprisingly won the twelve-lap sprint race at the Argentine Grand Prix on Saturday. With a fantastic first lap, Binder catapulted himself from 15th to third place, took the lead after three laps and never gave it up again.

01.04.2023 22.15

Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati) finished second ahead of his VR46 colleague Luca Marini, while front row World Champion Francesco Bagnaia (third in qualifying) was only sixth.

“Damn, I surprised myself with this start,” Binder grinned. “I said to myself: Okay, now that I’m here, I’ll fight like a lion. Since yesterday we have taken an incredibly big step. The bike was just perfect,” said the new World Championship fourth.

The newly introduced sprint races take place on each of the 21 World Championship tracks on Saturday after qualifying and cover half the distance of the main race. They make up a third of the world championship points awarded. Alex Marquez (Ducati) had previously secured pole position. Binder took twelve points with him, but has to work his way up again for more points on Sunday.

MotoGP, Sprint (12 laps = 57.672 km)
1. Brad Binder RSA KTM 19:56,873
2. Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati + 0,072
3. Luca Marini ITA Ducati 0,877
4. Franco Morbidelli ITA Yamaha 2,354
5. Alex Marquez ESP Ducati 2,462
6. Francis Bagnaia ITA Ducati 2,537
7. Maverick Vinales ESP Aprilia 2,643
8. George Martin ESP Ducati 3,754
9. Fabio Quartararo FROM Aprilia 3,856
10. Jack Miller OUT OF KTM 5,143
MotoGP, Qualifying:
1. Alex Marquez ESP Ducati 1:43,881
2. Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati + 0,172
3. Francis Bagnaia ITA Ducati 0,858
4. Franco Morbidelli ITA Yamaha 2,101
5. Maverick Vinales ESP Aprilia 2,355
6. Johann Zarco FROM Ducati 2,582
7. Luca Marini ITA Ducati 2,707
8. George Martin ESP Ducati 2,754
9. Aleix Espargaro ESP Aprilia 2,997
10. Fabio Quartararo FROM Aprilia 3,241
Moto3, Qualifying:
1. Ayumu Sasaki JPN Husqvarna 1:46,798
2. Sea Pioneer SHOULD KTM + 0,603
3. Diogo Moreira BRA KTM 0,675
4. Ivan Ortola ESP KTM 0,775
5. James Masia ESP Honda 0,805
6. Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Honda 0,878
7. David Alonso ESP rubbing 0,915
8. Scott Ogden GBR Honda 1,006
9. Andrea Migno ITA KTM 1,103
10. Daniel Holgado ESP KTM 1,126
Moto2, Qualifying:
1. Alonso Lopez ESP darkwood 1:42,472
2. Aron Canet ESP Kalex + 0,041
3. Chantra Somkiat THA Kalex 0,048
4. Jake Dixon GBR Kalex 0,114
5. Pedro Acosta ESP Kalex 0,202
6. Celestine Vietti ITA Kalex 0,220
7. Manuel Gonzalez ESP Kalex 0,323
8. Tony Arbolino ITA Kalex 0,493
9. Joe Roberts USA Kalex 0,525
10. Albert Arenas ESP Kalex 0,549
