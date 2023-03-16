Home Sports Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt: Eight fans arrested after ‘unacceptable’ Champions League violence
Sports

Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt: Eight fans arrested after ‘unacceptable’ Champions League violence

by admin
Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt: Eight fans arrested after ‘unacceptable’ Champions League violence

Eight football fans have been arrested after violence flared between Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli supporters before and after their Champions League match.

Fans living in Frankfurt were banned from the last-16 second leg after trouble at the first game in Germany, but hundreds travelled to Italy anyway.

“It’s not possible to still see this in 2023,” said Napoli defender Juan Jesus.

“It’s bad for the city and bad for soccer. People come, then destroy, then leave, it’s not a good thing – we are sorry to see these scenes.”

Six police officers were injured during the skirmishes, according to Alessandro Giuliano, who is responsible for public safety in Naples.

The force is attempting to identify 470 German fans who stayed in the city, and were scouring images to establish those responsible for the disorder, he told a press conference.

The first clashes occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Naples and continued after the match, an easy 3-0 win for Napoli which took them through to the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time.

Smoke bombs and flares, chairs, bottles and metal poles were thrown at police, who responded with tear gas.

Later, Napoli fans were filmed by Italian media throwing objects at buses carrying Eintracht fans and Naples mayor Gaetano Manfredi condemned the “unacceptable” violence.

Nine people were arrested after trouble also flared during the first meeting between the sides in February.

Watch on iPlayer footer

See also  Nicoletta Manni, marriage proposal at the Verona Arena: "Tima and I are married in Salento"

You may also like

Why NASCAR took a strong stance on Hendrick,...

World Cup winner Odermatt’s amazing secret of success

The first success of Eduardo Coudet in the...

Snowboard cross: Nörl is back with victory in...

Didier Deschamps did not choose the new captain...

FIFA Congress in Rwanda: No Saudi sponsorship at...

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 qualifying and start...

Murat Yakin before game against Belarus

Gianni Infantino: Fifa president says ‘way more’ football...

Corruption allegation: Fifa Vice Domínguez is under pressure

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy